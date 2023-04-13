Analysts Set SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Price Target at $344.88

Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $344.88.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on SIVB. Maxim Group downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $174.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Raymond James downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $411.00 to $308.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd.
In other news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 974 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.69, for a total transaction of $292,872.06. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 2,997 shares in the company, valued at $901,167.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 12,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.42, for a total value of $3,578,666.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,552 shares in the company, valued at $26,601,295.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.69, for a total transaction of $292,872.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 2,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,167.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,590 shares of company stock worth $4,496,218 over the last 90 days. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
SVB Financial Group stock opened at $0.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $175.45 and a 200-day moving average of $228.53. The firm has a market cap of $34.40 million, a P/E ratio of 0.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.57. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $39.40 and a 1-year high of $597.16.
SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The bank reported $4.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.26 by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 22.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 14.49 EPS for the current year.
SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services to clients primarily in the technology and life science/healthcare industries, as well as global private equity and venture capital clients. It operates through the following segments: Silicon Valley Bank, SVB Private, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities.
