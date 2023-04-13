Analysts Set SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Price Target at $344.88

Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $344.88.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SIVB. Maxim Group downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $174.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Raymond James downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $411.00 to $308.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 974 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.69, for a total transaction of $292,872.06. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 2,997 shares in the company, valued at $901,167.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 12,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.42, for a total value of $3,578,666.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,552 shares in the company, valued at $26,601,295.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.69, for a total transaction of $292,872.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 2,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,167.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,590 shares of company stock worth $4,496,218 over the last 90 days. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIVB. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 243.5% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 79 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 169.0% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 103.2% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group stock opened at $0.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $175.45 and a 200-day moving average of $228.53. The firm has a market cap of $34.40 million, a P/E ratio of 0.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.57. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $39.40 and a 1-year high of $597.16.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The bank reported $4.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.26 by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 22.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 14.49 EPS for the current year.

About SVB Financial Group

(Get Rating)

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services to clients primarily in the technology and life science/healthcare industries, as well as global private equity and venture capital clients. It operates through the following segments: Silicon Valley Bank, SVB Private, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.