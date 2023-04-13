Analysts Set TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Target Price at $77.00

Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on TransUnion from $74.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on TransUnion from $91.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on TransUnion from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on TransUnion in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on TransUnion from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Insider Transactions at TransUnion

In other news, insider Todd C. Skinner sold 25,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,559,340.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,724,940. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Todd C. Skinner sold 25,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,559,340.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,724,940. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 7,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total value of $459,050.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,535 shares in the company, valued at $1,810,424.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,235 shares of company stock valued at $2,457,958. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

TransUnion Price Performance

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in TransUnion by 339.6% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 589 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Rovin Capital UT ADV grew its stake in TransUnion by 19.0% in the first quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 7,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new position in TransUnion in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in TransUnion by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,928,000 after purchasing an additional 21,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in TransUnion by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 946,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,699,000 after purchasing an additional 210,380 shares in the last quarter. 95.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TRU opened at $62.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.09, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.28 and a 200-day moving average of $61.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $50.32 and a 52 week high of $96.51.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $902.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.34 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 7.26%. As a group, analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.22%.

About TransUnion

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services, and decision-making capabilities to businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets, International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

Further Reading

