Analysts Set TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Target Price at $77.00

Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.00.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on TransUnion from $74.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on TransUnion from $91.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on TransUnion from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on TransUnion in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on TransUnion from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.
Insider Transactions at TransUnion
In other news, insider Todd C. Skinner sold 25,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,559,340.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,724,940. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Todd C. Skinner sold 25,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,559,340.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,724,940. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 7,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total value of $459,050.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,535 shares in the company, valued at $1,810,424.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,235 shares of company stock valued at $2,457,958. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
TransUnion Price Performance
Shares of TRU opened at $62.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.09, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.28 and a 200-day moving average of $61.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $50.32 and a 52 week high of $96.51.
TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $902.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.34 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 7.26%. As a group, analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.
TransUnion Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.22%.
About TransUnion
TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services, and decision-making capabilities to businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets, International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.
