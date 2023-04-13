Analysts Set Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) PT at $172.24

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $172.24.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WING. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Wingstop from $143.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $150.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Wingstop from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

Wingstop Stock Down 3.0 %

WING opened at $176.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.72, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.60. Wingstop has a 52-week low of $67.67 and a 52-week high of $193.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.03.

Wingstop Announces Dividend

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $104.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.96 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 14.81% and a negative return on equity of 13.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Wingstop will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.94%.

Insider Activity at Wingstop

In related news, Director Krishnan Anand sold 862 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total value of $149,307.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,639 shares in the company, valued at $630,311.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Donnie Upshaw sold 1,088 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $187,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,007 shares in the company, valued at $1,036,207.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Krishnan Anand sold 862 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total transaction of $149,307.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,311.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFS Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Wingstop in the third quarter worth approximately $1,770,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Wingstop by 0.5% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 264,458 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 12,378 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,703,000 after buying an additional 3,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.

