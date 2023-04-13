Analyzing Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) and National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI)

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) and National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Acadia Realty Trust has a beta of 1.48, meaning that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, National Health Investors has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Acadia Realty Trust alerts:

Insider & Institutional Ownership

62.4% of National Health Investors shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of Acadia Realty Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.3% of National Health Investors shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acadia Realty Trust $326.29 million 3.86 -$35.44 million ($0.39) -33.92 National Health Investors $278.19 million 7.88 $66.40 million $1.47 34.37

This table compares Acadia Realty Trust and National Health Investors’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

National Health Investors has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Acadia Realty Trust. Acadia Realty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than National Health Investors, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Acadia Realty Trust and National Health Investors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Acadia Realty Trust 1 2 3 0 2.33 National Health Investors 0 3 1 0 2.25

Acadia Realty Trust currently has a consensus price target of $18.17, suggesting a potential upside of 37.31%. National Health Investors has a consensus price target of $59.25, suggesting a potential upside of 17.28%. Given Acadia Realty Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Acadia Realty Trust is more favorable than National Health Investors.

Profitability

This table compares Acadia Realty Trust and National Health Investors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acadia Realty Trust -10.92% -1.67% -0.87% National Health Investors 23.87% 4.84% 2.55%

Dividends

Acadia Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. National Health Investors pays an annual dividend of $3.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.1%. Acadia Realty Trust pays out -184.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. National Health Investors pays out 244.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Acadia Realty Trust has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

National Health Investors beats Acadia Realty Trust on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Acadia Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in delivering operating platforms and investment strategy. It operates through the following business segments: Core Portfolio, Funds, and Structured Financing. The Core Portfolio segment consists of retail properties. The Funds segment handles retail real estate. The Structured Financing segment involves earnings and expenses related to notes and mortgages receivable which are held within the Core Portfolio or the Funds. The company was founded by Kenneth F. Bernstein in 1964 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

About National Health Investors

(Get Rating)

National Health Investors, Inc. engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. It operates through the Real Estate Investments and Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP) segments. The Real Estate Investments segment includes real estate investments and lease, mortgage, and other notes receivables in independent living facilities. The SHOP segment is involved in two ventures that own the operations of independent living facilities. The company was founded by W. Andrew Adams in 1991 and is headquartered in Murfreesboro, TN.

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.