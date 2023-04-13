Analyzing Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) & Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Get Rating) and Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Beam Global has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Diodes has a beta of 1.49, meaning that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Beam Global and Diodes’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beam Global -89.48% -61.96% -45.58% Diodes 16.56% 23.28% 14.90%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

20.8% of Beam Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.2% of Diodes shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Beam Global shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Diodes shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Beam Global and Diodes, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beam Global 0 1 4 0 2.80 Diodes 0 1 4 0 2.80

Beam Global presently has a consensus target price of $26.33, indicating a potential upside of 121.66%. Diodes has a consensus target price of $105.50, indicating a potential upside of 25.19%. Given Beam Global’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Beam Global is more favorable than Diodes.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Beam Global and Diodes’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beam Global $22.00 million 5.52 -$19.68 million ($1.96) -6.06 Diodes $2.00 billion 1.92 $331.28 million $7.22 11.67

Diodes has higher revenue and earnings than Beam Global. Beam Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Diodes, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Diodes beats Beam Global on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Beam Global

Beam Global engages in the invention, design, engineering, manufacture, and sale of solar powered products. It offers solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions for electric vehicle charging infrastructure, out of home advertising platforms, and energy security and disaster preparedness. The company was founded by Robert Lane Noble on June 12, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

About Diodes

Diodes, Inc. manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products within the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets. The firm offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect, and temperature sensors. It operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company was founded on June 15, 1959 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

