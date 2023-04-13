Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Shares Sold by Autumn Glory Partners LLC

Autumn Glory Partners LLC trimmed its position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 40.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,482 shares during the period. Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its position in Annaly Capital Management by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 9,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. West Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. West Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 20,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 192.4% during the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 6,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. 52.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Argus cut Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Jonestrading started coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.50 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.28.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NLY opened at $19.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.30. The company has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.36. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.11 and a 12 month high of $27.96.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $135.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.09 million. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 62.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

Annaly Capital Management Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.21%.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, and Mortgage Servicing Rights. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

