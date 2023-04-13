Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) PT Lowered to $33.00

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Truist Financial from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 38.19% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Antero Resources from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Benchmark lowered their price target on Antero Resources from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Antero Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Antero Resources from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Antero Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.67.
Antero Resources Stock Down 1.8 %
Antero Resources stock opened at $23.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Antero Resources has a 1-year low of $20.65 and a 1-year high of $48.80. The company has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 3.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.13.
Institutional Trading of Antero Resources
About Antero Resources
Antero Resources Corp. engages in the development, production, exploration and acquisition of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Marketing, and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream. The Exploration and Production segment deals with the development and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Antero Resources (AR)
- Should Cheesecake Factory Stock Be On Your Menu?
- Buffett Reduces Taiwan Semiconductor Stake After This Happened
- Don’t Get Bullish On The S&P 500 Because Of The CPI Report
- Shockwave Medical Gets 10% Jolt, Leads Medical Gear Makers Higher
- Proterra Inc., A Penny Stock To Put On The Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.