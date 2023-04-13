Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) PT Lowered to $33.00

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Truist Financial from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 38.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Antero Resources from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Benchmark lowered their price target on Antero Resources from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Antero Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Antero Resources from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Antero Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

Antero Resources Stock Down 1.8 %

Antero Resources stock opened at $23.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Antero Resources has a 1-year low of $20.65 and a 1-year high of $48.80. The company has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 3.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.13.

Institutional Trading of Antero Resources

About Antero Resources

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PointState Capital LP bought a new position in Antero Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,793,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,323,092 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $193,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517,137 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 104.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,999,179 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $122,095,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044,464 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 141.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,068,962 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $95,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 266.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,450,300 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $74,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782,100 shares in the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Antero Resources Corp. engages in the development, production, exploration and acquisition of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Marketing, and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream. The Exploration and Production segment deals with the development and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil.

