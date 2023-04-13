AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) Receives $25.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $33.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group lowered shares of AppLovin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.

In other news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 65,167 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total value of $873,889.47. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 848,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,372,404.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 65,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total value of $873,889.47. Following the sale, the insider now owns 848,054 shares in the company, valued at $11,372,404.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 65,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total transaction of $897,835.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,564,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,559,347.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 155,322 shares of company stock valued at $2,140,975 over the last 90 days. 12.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in AppLovin by 7.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,387,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,911,000 after buying an additional 1,115,232 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in AppLovin by 3.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,039,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,655,000 after buying an additional 390,451 shares in the last quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in AppLovin by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,650,000 after buying an additional 1,259,199 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in AppLovin during the third quarter worth $96,920,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in AppLovin by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,895,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,990,000 after buying an additional 1,115,992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APP opened at $16.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.08, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.17. AppLovin has a 12-month low of $9.14 and a 12-month high of $52.09.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

