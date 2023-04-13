AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) Receives $25.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.50.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $33.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group lowered shares of AppLovin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.
In other news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 65,167 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total value of $873,889.47. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 848,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,372,404.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 65,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total value of $873,889.47. Following the sale, the insider now owns 848,054 shares in the company, valued at $11,372,404.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 65,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total transaction of $897,835.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,564,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,559,347.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 155,322 shares of company stock valued at $2,140,975 over the last 90 days. 12.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of APP opened at $16.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.08, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.17. AppLovin has a 12-month low of $9.14 and a 12-month high of $52.09.
AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.
