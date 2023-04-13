Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Arch Resources from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. B. Riley cut their target price on Arch Resources from $207.00 to $204.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th.
Arch Resources Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of Arch Resources stock opened at $128.36 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $143.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.69. Arch Resources has a 1-year low of $110.97 and a 1-year high of $183.53.
Arch Resources Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $3.11 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.56%.
Insider Transactions at Arch Resources
In related news, VP John A. Ziegler sold 4,079 shares of Arch Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.61, for a total value of $618,417.19. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,124,853.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Rosemary L. Klein sold 1,549 shares of Arch Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $255,585.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,999 shares in the company, valued at $1,319,835. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John A. Ziegler sold 4,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.61, for a total value of $618,417.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,124,853.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,337 shares of company stock valued at $1,430,173. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARCH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arch Resources by 2.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Arch Resources by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,286 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Arch Resources by 113.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 295 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Arch Resources by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arch Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.
Arch Resources Company Profile
Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical, and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains the company’s thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.
