Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Arch Resources from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. B. Riley cut their target price on Arch Resources from $207.00 to $204.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

Arch Resources Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Arch Resources stock opened at $128.36 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $143.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.69. Arch Resources has a 1-year low of $110.97 and a 1-year high of $183.53.

Arch Resources Cuts Dividend

Arch Resources ( NYSE:ARCH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The energy company reported $23.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.90 by $12.28. The firm had revenue of $859.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.37 million. Arch Resources had a return on equity of 114.13% and a net margin of 35.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $13.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arch Resources will post 38.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $3.11 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.56%.

Insider Transactions at Arch Resources

In related news, VP John A. Ziegler sold 4,079 shares of Arch Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.61, for a total value of $618,417.19. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,124,853.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Rosemary L. Klein sold 1,549 shares of Arch Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $255,585.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,999 shares in the company, valued at $1,319,835. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John A. Ziegler sold 4,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.61, for a total value of $618,417.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,124,853.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,337 shares of company stock valued at $1,430,173. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARCH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arch Resources by 2.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Arch Resources by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,286 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Arch Resources by 113.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 295 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Arch Resources by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arch Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Arch Resources Company Profile

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical, and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains the company’s thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.

Further Reading

