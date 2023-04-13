Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) Raises Dividend to $0.11 Per Share

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.1125 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This is a positive change from Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Stock Performance

NYSE ARDC opened at $12.21 on Thursday. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund has a 1-year low of $11.16 and a 1-year high of $14.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARDC. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 22,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $251,000.

About Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund

Ares Public Funds is an investment company. They provide investment activities in leveraged loans, high-yield bonds, private debt, private equity, and other types of investments. They offer alternative asset management, financial services, investment management, and direct lending.

