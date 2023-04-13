Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James cut Argo Group International from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Compass Point cut Argo Group International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

Argo Group International Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:ARGO opened at $29.64 on Wednesday. Argo Group International has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $45.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Argo Group International

Argo Group International ( NYSE:ARGO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($2.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.62) by ($1.07). The company had revenue of $379.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.90 million. Argo Group International had a negative net margin of 9.98% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%. On average, research analysts forecast that Argo Group International will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Argo Group International by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 3,735 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,194,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,610,000 after acquiring an additional 21,380 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,237,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,663,000 after acquiring an additional 28,602 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 56.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 16,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 2.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 373,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,417,000 after purchasing an additional 7,648 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Argo Group International

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

