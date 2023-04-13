Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Stock Position Decreased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 540,148 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22,983 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.18% of Arista Networks worth $65,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 172.7% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 541.7% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.30% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Arista Networks
In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.49, for a total value of $131,513.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.58, for a total transaction of $2,671,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $433,333.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,048 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.49, for a total transaction of $131,513.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 322,687 shares of company stock valued at $48,091,876. Corporate insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Arista Networks Stock Performance
Shares of ANET stock opened at $161.41 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $149.57 and a 200-day moving average of $131.32. The stock has a market cap of $49.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.26. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.11 and a 52-week high of $171.44.
Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.
About Arista Networks
Arista Networks, Inc engages in the business of developing, marketing, and selling cloud networking solutions. The firm is also involved in switching and routing platforms and related network applications. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in November 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Arista Networks (ANET)
- Should Cheesecake Factory Stock Be On Your Menu?
- Buffett Reduces Taiwan Semiconductor Stake After This Happened
- Don’t Get Bullish On The S&P 500 Because Of The CPI Report
- Shockwave Medical Gets 10% Jolt, Leads Medical Gear Makers Higher
- Proterra Inc., A Penny Stock To Put On The Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.