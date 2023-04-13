Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Stock Position Decreased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 540,148 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22,983 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.18% of Arista Networks worth $65,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 172.7% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 541.7% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.49, for a total value of $131,513.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.58, for a total transaction of $2,671,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $433,333.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,048 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.49, for a total transaction of $131,513.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 322,687 shares of company stock valued at $48,091,876. Corporate insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Arista Networks Stock Performance

A number of research firms have recently commented on ANET. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $164.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Arista Networks from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.20.

Shares of ANET stock opened at $161.41 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $149.57 and a 200-day moving average of $131.32. The stock has a market cap of $49.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.26. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.11 and a 52-week high of $171.44.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the business of developing, marketing, and selling cloud networking solutions. The firm is also involved in switching and routing platforms and related network applications. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in November 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Articles

