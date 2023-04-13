Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ARW. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Arrow Electronics from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Arrow Electronics from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $125.33.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Arrow Electronics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ARW opened at $118.39 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 5.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.40. Arrow Electronics has a 1-year low of $89.38 and a 1-year high of $134.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.66.

Insider Buying and Selling

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $5.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.31 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 26.96% and a net margin of 3.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.37 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics will post 15.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arrow Electronics news, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 1,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $152,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,400 shares in the company, valued at $1,581,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 1,292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $152,456.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,581,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kristin Diana Russell sold 10,306 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $1,213,016.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,535 shares in the company, valued at $1,710,769.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,010 shares of company stock worth $4,612,191 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arrow Electronics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 88.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 55.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arrow Electronics

(Get Rating)

Arrow Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates under the Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions (Global ECS) segments. The Global Components segment focuses on marketing and distribution of electronic components enabled by a comprehensive range of value-added capabilities and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.