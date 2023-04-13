Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT) Receives GBX 5,783.57 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 5,783.57 ($71.62).

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Ashtead Group from GBX 6,000 ($74.30) to GBX 7,000 ($86.69) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,000 ($86.69) price target on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ashtead Group from GBX 5,500 ($68.11) to GBX 6,000 ($74.30) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 4,460 ($55.23) target price on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,200 ($64.40) price target on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Get Ashtead Group alerts:

Ashtead Group Price Performance

LON AHT opened at GBX 4,689 ($58.07) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 5,256.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 4,936.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.56. The company has a market cap of £20.57 billion, a PE ratio of 1,631.69, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.49. Ashtead Group has a 1 year low of GBX 3,269 ($40.48) and a 1 year high of GBX 6,012 ($74.45).

Ashtead Group Cuts Dividend

About Ashtead Group

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 12th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. Ashtead Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,429.58%.

(Get Rating)

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ashtead Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashtead Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.