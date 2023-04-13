Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.25

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 12th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of 1.25 per share by the business services provider on Saturday, July 1st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%.
Automatic Data Processing has increased its dividend by an average of 10.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 48 consecutive years. Automatic Data Processing has a dividend payout ratio of 55.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Automatic Data Processing to earn $9.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.4%.
Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $215.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $89.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $220.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $234.64. Automatic Data Processing has a 1 year low of $196.61 and a 1 year high of $274.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth $258,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. NCM Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth about $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.24% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have weighed in on ADP. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.36.
About Automatic Data Processing
Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Automatic Data Processing (ADP)
- VFC Stock Spring Sale, Good For Value Investors?
- This Still-Young Stock Is A Favorite Among Big Investors
- Why Next Week’s Earnings Report is Good for Johnson & Johnson
- 3 Travel Stocks With Double-Digit Upside
- 3 Oil Stocks Rebounding Off Multi-Month Lows
Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.