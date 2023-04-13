Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.25

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 12th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of 1.25 per share by the business services provider on Saturday, July 1st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%.

Automatic Data Processing has increased its dividend by an average of 10.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 48 consecutive years. Automatic Data Processing has a dividend payout ratio of 55.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Automatic Data Processing to earn $9.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.4%.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $215.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $89.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $220.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $234.64. Automatic Data Processing has a 1 year low of $196.61 and a 1 year high of $274.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.01. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth $258,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. NCM Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth about $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on ADP. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.36.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

