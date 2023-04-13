AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Bought by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in AutoZone by 184.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,775,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 162.4% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 211.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 35,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,836,000 after buying an additional 24,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $718,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AZO. Barclays began coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2,663.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,735.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,600.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,652.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoZone

AutoZone Stock Up 1.5 %

In other AutoZone news, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 1,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,511.63, for a total value of $3,955,817.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,860.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 1,575 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,511.63, for a total transaction of $3,955,817.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,860.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP William R. Hackney sold 2,724 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,394.45, for a total transaction of $6,522,481.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 35,540 shares of company stock valued at $86,474,375 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZO stock opened at $2,598.89 on Thursday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,703.32 and a 52 week high of $2,610.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2,475.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,425.21.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $24.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $21.33 by $3.31. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.32% and a negative return on equity of 64.72%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $22.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 127.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

See Also

