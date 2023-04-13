Autumn Glory Partners LLC Buys Shares of 11,670 Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,670 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Foot Locker by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Foot Locker by 659.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,600 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,126 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Foot Locker by 184.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,976 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Foot Locker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,000. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Insider Transactions at Foot Locker

In other news, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,500 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $147,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $975,514.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker Price Performance

NYSE:FL opened at $40.23 on Thursday. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.85 and a 1-year high of $47.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.23.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.45. Foot Locker had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Foot Locker Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on FL shares. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $48.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Foot Locker has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.30.

About Foot Locker

(Get Rating)

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.