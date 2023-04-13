Autumn Glory Partners LLC Has $464,000 Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Autumn Glory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 44.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 85.0% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 70.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $57.89 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.96. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.03 and a twelve month high of $88.13. The company has a market cap of $48.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.11, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 5.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 244.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Dominion Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.08.

About Dominion Energy

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

