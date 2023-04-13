Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.29 to $35.19 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Axalta Coating Systems currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $31.60.

AXTA stock opened at $30.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.51 and its 200 day moving average is $26.74. Axalta Coating Systems has a 12-month low of $20.66 and a 12-month high of $32.56. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.47, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.43.

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, Director William M. Cook bought 2,500 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.55 per share, for a total transaction of $73,875.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,975. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Axalta Coating Systems news, CEO Chris Villavarayan purchased 34,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.20 per share, for a total transaction of $1,005,648.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,648. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William M. Cook acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.55 per share, with a total value of $73,875.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,975. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AXTA. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

