Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Shares Sold by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,310 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 8,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 14,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

Axcelis Technologies Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:ACLS opened at $124.80 on Thursday. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.41 and a 52 week high of $136.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $126.60 and a 200-day moving average of $94.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.25. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 19.90%. The business had revenue of $266.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, Director Tzu Yin Chiu sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.12, for a total value of $216,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,873 shares in the company, valued at $3,670,335.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on ACLS. Loop Capital began coverage on Axcelis Technologies in a report on Monday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.33.

About Axcelis Technologies

(Get Rating)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high and medium current, and energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.