Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) & PacificHealth Laboratories (OTCMKTS:PHLI) Head to Head Contrast

Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF – Get Rating) and PacificHealth Laboratories (OTCMKTS:PHLI – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ayr Wellness and PacificHealth Laboratories’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ayr Wellness $465.62 million 0.09 -$245.47 million ($3.59) -0.17 PacificHealth Laboratories N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

PacificHealth Laboratories has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ayr Wellness.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ayr Wellness -53.64% -11.72% -6.07% PacificHealth Laboratories N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.3% of Ayr Wellness shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.1% of Ayr Wellness shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 38.0% of PacificHealth Laboratories shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Ayr Wellness and PacificHealth Laboratories, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ayr Wellness 0 1 6 0 2.86 PacificHealth Laboratories 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ayr Wellness presently has a consensus target price of $18.60, suggesting a potential upside of 2,900.00%.

Risk & Volatility

Ayr Wellness has a beta of 3.11, meaning that its share price is 211% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PacificHealth Laboratories has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Ayr Wellness

Ayr Wellness Inc., a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator, cultivates, manufactures, and retails cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. The company's cannabis and cannabis products include concentrates, edibles, and vaporizers. It also provides administrative, consulting, and operations support services to licensed cannabis companies. As of November 1, 2022, Ayr Wellness Inc. operated 52 dispensaries. The company was formerly known as Ayr Strategies Inc. and changed its name to Ayr Wellness Inc. in February 2021. Ayr Wellness Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

About PacificHealth Laboratories

PacificHealth Laboratories, Inc. engages in developing, marketing and selling of patented premium nutrition tools that enable its consumers to enhance their health, improve their performance and reach their athletic goals. Its principal area of focus is exercise performance and recovery, including optimal weight management. The company was founded by Robert Portman in April 1995 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

