Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Position Raised by Naviter Wealth LLC

Naviter Wealth LLC raised its stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,912 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 436 shares during the quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Baidu by 123.7% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 255 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Baidu in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Baidu in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Baidu in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Baidu by 180.1% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. 23.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BIDU shares. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Baidu from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Baidu in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Baidu from $182.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Baidu in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.44.

Shares of BIDU stock opened at $136.40 on Thursday. Baidu, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.58 and a 12 month high of $160.88. The firm has a market cap of $47.13 billion, a PE ratio of 47.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $145.08 and a 200-day moving average of $122.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Baidu declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 22nd that allows the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

