Baker Hughes Expected to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.35 Per Share (NASDAQ:BKR)

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Atb Cap Markets decreased their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Baker Hughes in a research report issued on Saturday, April 8th. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.38. The consensus estimate for Baker Hughes’ current full-year earnings is $1.57 per share.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 5.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS.

BKR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Benchmark began coverage on Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Baker Hughes from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.56.

BKR opened at $29.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $29.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.77 and a beta of 1.47. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $20.42 and a 52 week high of $38.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently -126.67%.

In related news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 9,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $303,454.23. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,839,190.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 79,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 10,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 15,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 110,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,255,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the Oilfield Services and Equipment (OFSE) and industrial and Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides services for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

