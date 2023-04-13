Balentine LLC Acquires 400 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Balentine LLC increased its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,704 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in Dollar General by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 17,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Dollar General by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its stake in Dollar General by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Dollar General by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Dollar General by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 54,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217 shares during the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dollar General Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $216.24 on Thursday. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $183.25 and a twelve month high of $262.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.09. The company has a market capitalization of $47.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Dollar General Increases Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.02. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 40.63%. The business had revenue of $10.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 11.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on DG. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $275.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $242.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire purchased 3,550 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $202.00 per share, for a total transaction of $717,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,008. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

