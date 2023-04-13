Balentine LLC Cuts Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Balentine LLC cut its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,156 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PAYX. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Paychex by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Paychex by 118.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 91,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,554,000 after buying an additional 49,851 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at $1,019,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. 71.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex Stock Performance

Shares of PAYX opened at $108.41 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $39.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.97. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.66 and a 52-week high of $141.27.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.54% and a return on equity of 46.56%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Paychex from $123.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.79.

Paychex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.