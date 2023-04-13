Balentine LLC Grows Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Balentine LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 232.1% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of WM opened at $165.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $154.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.66. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.89 and a 52-week high of $175.98. The firm has a market cap of $67.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 32.91%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WM. StockNews.com began coverage on Waste Management in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Waste Management from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. TD Cowen began coverage on Waste Management in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Waste Management from $158.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.27.

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

In related news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total transaction of $120,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,283.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $31,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,969,135. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total value of $120,888.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,283.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,961 shares of company stock valued at $4,796,057. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

