Balentine LLC Grows Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Balentine LLC raised its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,846 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 930.0% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in Amgen in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 80.3% in the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Amgen from $312.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Amgen in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Amgen from $276.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Amgen from $268.00 to $258.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Argus decreased their target price on Amgen from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.44.

Amgen Price Performance

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $249.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.64. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $223.30 and a 1 year high of $296.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $238.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $255.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.05. Amgen had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 359.47%. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.36%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

