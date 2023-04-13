Balentine LLC Grows Stake in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Balentine LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCCO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Southern Copper by 200.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,179,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $208,201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789,376 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Southern Copper by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,763,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $209,759,000 after acquiring an additional 835,044 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Southern Copper by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,022,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $532,978,000 after acquiring an additional 680,165 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Southern Copper during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,834,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Southern Copper by 722.8% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 646,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,044,000 after acquiring an additional 567,629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Stock Performance

NYSE SCCO opened at $77.39 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.23. Southern Copper Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.42 and a fifty-two week high of $78.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 4.20.

Southern Copper Increases Dividend

Southern Copper ( NYSE:SCCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.37. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 33.31% and a net margin of 26.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Southern Copper Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is currently 116.96%.

Insider Activity at Southern Copper

In related news, Director Andreve Vicente Ariztegui sold 1,500 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total value of $114,165.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,884. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on SCCO shares. Morgan Stanley cut Southern Copper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on Southern Copper from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Southern Copper from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Southern Copper in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Southern Copper from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.14.

Southern Copper Profile

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations, Mexican Open-Pit Operations, and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

See Also

