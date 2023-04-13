Balentine LLC Grows Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Balentine LLC boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 46.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,849 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter worth $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 173.9% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 53.8% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. 87.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Up 0.9 %

ICE opened at $107.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $59.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.60 and a 12 month high of $126.53.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 15.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 65.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ICE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.55.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total transaction of $167,680.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,251,208.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total transaction of $8,511,644.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,203,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,146,878.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total value of $167,680.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,251,208.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

Featured Articles

