Balentine LLC Has $1.14 Million Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Balentine LLC increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,615 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 862 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,647,054 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,603,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,936 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,295,294 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $481,323,000 after acquiring an additional 24,172 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,462,496 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $306,613,000 after purchasing an additional 27,419 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,324,376 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $277,655,000 after purchasing an additional 512,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,194,669 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $340,744,000 after purchasing an additional 24,457 shares during the last quarter. 72.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NSC. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $269.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $285.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.57.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NSC stock opened at $206.32 on Thursday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $196.33 and a one year high of $276.65. The company has a market capitalization of $51.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $219.95 and its 200 day moving average is $232.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 24.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.85%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

