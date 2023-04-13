Balentine LLC Has $1.21 Million Stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Balentine LLC lowered its stake in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,872 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Genpact were worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Genpact in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genpact in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genpact in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Genpact by 148.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in Genpact during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Genpact news, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total transaction of $946,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 155,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,351,674.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Genpact news, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 20,000 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total value of $946,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 155,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,351,674.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 50,000 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $2,243,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 805,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,143,188.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 225,500 shares of company stock worth $10,491,195 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Stock Performance

Genpact stock opened at $45.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.23 and a 200-day moving average of $45.94. The firm has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.21. Genpact Limited has a 1-year low of $37.68 and a 1-year high of $48.85.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Genpact had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 25.63%. Sell-side analysts expect that Genpact Limited will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Genpact Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.1375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

G has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Genpact from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a research note on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Genpact from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Genpact from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

Genpact Profile

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

