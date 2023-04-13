Balentine LLC Has $1.36 Million Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Balentine LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,916 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 53.2% during the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 337 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 55.0% during the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 372 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Emfo LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 400 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 75.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Applied Materials

In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total value of $800,118.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 98,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,548,110.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total value of $800,118.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 98,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,548,110.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total value of $40,640.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,297,770.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,634 shares of company stock valued at $4,512,426. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Applied Materials Stock Down 2.8 %

AMAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $126.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $88.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.31.

Shares of AMAT opened at $113.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $95.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.61. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.12 and a 12 month high of $125.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $117.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.10. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.08% and a net margin of 24.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, March 13th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to repurchase up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.94%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

