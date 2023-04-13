Balentine LLC Has $1.38 Million Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Balentine LLC lifted its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 47.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,078 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,797 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of APH. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Amphenol by 497.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 633 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in Amphenol by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 716 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Amphenol by 3,875.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 795 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total transaction of $2,054,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,283. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total transaction of $2,054,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,283. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 129,800 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total value of $10,596,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 804,800 shares of company stock valued at $65,769,622. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amphenol Stock Down 0.1 %

APH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Amphenol from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 19th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Amphenol from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.36.

NYSE:APH opened at $78.11 on Thursday. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $61.67 and a 12-month high of $82.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.11.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 15.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 27.45%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and specialty cable. Its products include connectors, cable assemblies, sensors, antenna solutions, power distribution, cable, printed circuits, and accessories for connectors and cable.

See Also

