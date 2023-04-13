Balentine LLC Has $1.49 Million Stock Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Balentine LLC lifted its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 44.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CME. CCLA Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $87,735,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its position in CME Group by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,182,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,064,000 after acquiring an additional 442,027 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in CME Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,767,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,804,109,000 after acquiring an additional 429,912 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in CME Group by 130.9% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 723,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,625,000 after acquiring an additional 410,075 shares during the period. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. boosted its position in CME Group by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 969,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,555,000 after acquiring an additional 353,374 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CME stock opened at $191.74 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.54 and a twelve month high of $240.54. The company has a market capitalization of $68.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.41.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.02. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 53.61%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 8.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.54%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on CME Group from $226.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on CME Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CME Group from $201.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on CME Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.42.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

