Balentine LLC Has $1.59 Million Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Balentine LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 75.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,151 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,326 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 8,871 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Weik Capital Management boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 9,075 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 12,755 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 20,418 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on GM. Tigress Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.06.

Insider Transactions at General Motors

General Motors Trading Down 2.2 %

In other General Motors news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $755,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,170 shares in the company, valued at $1,937,754.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other General Motors news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $755,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,170 shares in the company, valued at $1,937,754.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total transaction of $671,438.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,037,063.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GM opened at $34.62 on Thursday. General Motors has a twelve month low of $30.33 and a twelve month high of $43.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.13 and a 200-day moving average of $37.17. The stock has a market cap of $48.28 billion, a PE ratio of 5.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.34.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.44. General Motors had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The company had revenue of $43.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.87%.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

Further Reading

