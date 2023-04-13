Balentine LLC Increases Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Balentine LLC raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,596 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,882 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,835,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 278,477 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $71,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 10,144 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.33, for a total value of $399,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,214,001.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 8,734 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.37, for a total transaction of $2,361,411.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,773.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 1,500 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.33, for a total transaction of $399,495.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,313 shares in the company, valued at $2,214,001.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,167 shares of company stock valued at $10,066,483 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

Shares of MSI opened at $285.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.79 billion, a PE ratio of 36.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.90, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $195.18 and a 1-year high of $287.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $269.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $257.56.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.96% and a negative return on equity of 663.73%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $303.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.67.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.