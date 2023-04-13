Balentine LLC Increases Stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Balentine LLC raised its position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) by 519.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,285 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,817 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $1,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 438.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 95.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Mohawk Industries from $83.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $104.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $109.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital raised Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.15.

Insider Activity

Mohawk Industries Stock Performance

In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 2,700 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total value of $314,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,670,689.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 2,700 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total value of $314,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,670,689.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 4,250 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $438,727.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,388,753.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,150 shares of company stock worth $1,374,876. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE MHK opened at $97.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 326.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $104.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.76. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.01 and a 1-year high of $159.00.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 0.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.95 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 8.98 EPS for the current year.

Mohawk Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment manufactures ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

Further Reading

