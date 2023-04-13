Balentine LLC Lowers Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Balentine LLC decreased its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in McKesson by 2.0% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in McKesson by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in McKesson by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank raised its position in McKesson by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management raised its position in McKesson by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 1,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Trading Down 1.0 %

McKesson stock opened at $362.56 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $354.94 and a 200 day moving average of $366.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.58. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $298.69 and a 12-month high of $401.78.

McKesson Announces Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.36 by $0.54. McKesson had a net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 216.12%. The company had revenue of $70.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 25.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 9.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MCK shares. Citigroup started coverage on McKesson in a research report on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $420.00 to $426.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $416.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McKesson news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total value of $59,573.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,562.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $2,818,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,780,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total value of $59,573.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,562.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Featured Stories

