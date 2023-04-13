Balentine LLC Purchases 1,513 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Balentine LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,608 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 199 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total value of $3,466,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,677 shares in the company, valued at $2,130,585.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other United Parcel Service news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total transaction of $3,777,156.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total value of $3,466,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,677 shares in the company, valued at $2,130,585.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,341 shares of company stock worth $9,848,061. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $189.85 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.39. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.87 and a 52 week high of $209.39. The company has a market capitalization of $163.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.03 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 66.10% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 31st that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $1.62 dividend. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 49.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Loop Capital cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $219.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $181.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.22.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

See Also

