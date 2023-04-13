Balentine LLC Purchases 78,619 Shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Balentine LLC increased its position in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) by 418.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,619 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $1,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Paramount Global during the third quarter worth about $1,095,014,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $773,643,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $633,173,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,640,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $112,712,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.13% of the company’s stock.
Paramount Global Stock Down 3.3 %
Shares of PARA opened at $22.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Paramount Global has a 1 year low of $15.29 and a 1 year high of $36.98.
Paramount Global Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is currently 60.00%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have weighed in on PARA shares. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Paramount Global from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Paramount Global from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paramount Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.45.
Paramount Global Company Profile
Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.
