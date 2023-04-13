Balentine LLC Purchases 971 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Balentine LLC grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,380 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 971 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 25.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,680,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,912,437,000 after buying an additional 5,896,875 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,802,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,751,000 after buying an additional 457,777 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 9.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,186,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,748,000 after buying an additional 511,826 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 880.8% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 5,043,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,619,000 after purchasing an additional 4,529,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.7% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,807,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,215,000 after purchasing an additional 73,877 shares during the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Friday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $87.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.08.

CAH opened at $79.15 on Thursday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.70 and a twelve month high of $81.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.67. The firm has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.74.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.19. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a negative return on equity of 101.28%. The business had revenue of $51.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.4957 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 36.33%.

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

