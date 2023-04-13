Balentine LLC Reduces Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Balentine LLC decreased its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 725 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPGI. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 11,089.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,230,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $914,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210,296 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD purchased a new position in S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $469,029,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in S&P Global by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,727,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,529,100,000 after buying an additional 1,056,097 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in S&P Global by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,801,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $739,051,000 after buying an additional 594,474 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in S&P Global by 89.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,226,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $502,921,000 after buying an additional 577,305 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $342.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $112.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.65, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $347.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $340.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $279.32 and a fifty-two week high of $403.48.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 29.05% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 34.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on SPGI. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $388.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $434.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a report on Monday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.52, for a total transaction of $2,703,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,816 shares in the company, valued at $57,977,384.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.52, for a total transaction of $2,703,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,816 shares in the company, valued at $57,977,384.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Saugata Saha sold 750 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.47, for a total transaction of $277,102.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,921.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,749 shares of company stock valued at $4,266,185. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About S&P Global

(Get Rating)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.