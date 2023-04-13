Balentine LLC Reduces Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Balentine LLC reduced its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 31.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,614 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 203.9% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. 79.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 26th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.57.

Activision Blizzard Trading Down 0.2 %

ATVI opened at $84.95 on Thursday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $70.94 and a one year high of $85.88. The company has a market cap of $66.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.25, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.45.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.33. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 20.10%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total transaction of $694,489.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 156,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,259,345. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

