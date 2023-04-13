Balentine LLC Sells 1,038 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Balentine LLC reduced its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,216 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,038 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 0.4% of Balentine LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Balentine LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $11,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Autumn Glory Partners LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,100 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $12,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 27,990 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $14,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 77,854 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $41,277,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seed Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $332,000. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $521.19 on Thursday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $449.70 and a 1 year high of $558.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $483.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $506.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $486.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.67.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.17. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The company had revenue of $82.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $615.00 to $630.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $590.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $605.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $602.00.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.