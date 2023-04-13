Balentine LLC Trims Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Balentine LLC lessened its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 32.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,388 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,469 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Target by 122.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 191 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 206 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Target Price Performance

TGT stock opened at $163.51 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $165.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.52. The stock has a market cap of $75.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.02. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.16 and a fifty-two week high of $254.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $31.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.73 billion. Target had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Target’s payout ratio is 72.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $5,564,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 191,272 shares in the company, valued at $30,408,422.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on TGT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Target in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Target in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.69.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

