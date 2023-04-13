Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) Receives $7.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Ballard Power Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 20th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $6.00 to $5.50 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ballard Power Systems

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLDP. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,604,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,660,000 after purchasing an additional 237,435 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,253,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,539 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,983,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,688,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,667,000 after buying an additional 638,824 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 1.0% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,374,506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,778,000 after buying an additional 32,634 shares during the period. 31.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ballard Power Systems Price Performance

Shares of BLDP opened at $5.05 on Monday. Ballard Power Systems has a 12-month low of $4.43 and a 12-month high of $10.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.62 and its 200 day moving average is $5.71. The company has a quick ratio of 13.26, a current ratio of 14.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 1.90.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 17th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.03. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 13.20% and a negative net margin of 206.98%. The company had revenue of $20.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.62 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. Ballard Power Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.