Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) Receives $5.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.00.

BSBR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Banco Santander (Brasil) in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Banco Santander (Brasil) alerts:

Banco Santander (Brasil) Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:BSBR opened at $5.57 on Monday. Banco Santander has a 52-week low of $4.76 and a 52-week high of $7.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.32 and its 200 day moving average is $5.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Banco Santander (Brasil)

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 30th were given a dividend of $0.0881 per share. This represents a yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 27th. This is a boost from Banco Santander (Brasil)’s previous — dividend of $0.04.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) during the 3rd quarter valued at $451,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) during the 3rd quarter valued at $235,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) during the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 234.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 13,713 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 9,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 12,375 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through Commercial Bank and Global Wholesale Banking segments. The Commercial Bank segment focuses on loans, cards, mortgages, consumer financing, payroll, agribusiness, micro credit, and corporate and private banking services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander (Brasil) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander (Brasil) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.