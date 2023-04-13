Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Bancorp from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Bancorp from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Bancorp in a report on Monday, January 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $39.00.

Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TBBK opened at $27.67 on Wednesday. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $16.59 and a 1 year high of $37.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Bancorp ( NASDAQ:TBBK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.71. The company had revenue of $102.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.78 million. Bancorp had a net margin of 31.45% and a return on equity of 19.53%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bancorp will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Bancorp news, Director Daniela Mielke purchased 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.14 per share, for a total transaction of $62,422.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,830 shares in the company, valued at $565,326.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Olek Derowe sold 6,669 shares of Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $234,081.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,749 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,939,589.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 4,050 shares of company stock valued at $121,530. Insiders own 3.30% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Bancorp by 325.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Bancorp by 28.1% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Bancorp Company Profile

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance segment consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans, direct lease financing, and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

