Bank Of America (Bofa) Increases Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Price Target to $200.00

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Bank Of America (Bofa) from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank Of America (Bofa)’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.65% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ZTS. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.43.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $171.45 on Tuesday. Zoetis has a 52-week low of $124.15 and a 52-week high of $190.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $166.86 and a 200 day moving average of $156.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.45 billion, a PE ratio of 38.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zoetis

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.15. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zoetis will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $745,861,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,872,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796,694 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 124,281.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,332,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,778,000 after buying an additional 2,330,285 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Zoetis by 171.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,326,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102,306 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at about $125,005,000. 90.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoetis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.