Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Receives $42.88 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.88.

A number of research firms recently commented on OZK. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. UBS Group raised shares of Bank OZK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $51.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank OZK

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Bank OZK by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Bank OZK by 2.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Bank OZK by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bank OZK during the third quarter worth approximately $282,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Bank OZK by 16.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Bank OZK Stock Performance

Bank OZK stock opened at $32.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.86. Bank OZK has a 1-year low of $31.48 and a 1-year high of $49.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.38.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Bank OZK had a net margin of 40.86% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The firm had revenue of $360.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.35 million. On average, analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is 29.96%.

About Bank OZK

(Get Rating)

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.